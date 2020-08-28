A Toledo man accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles last year was in court Friday.
Leonard Richardson Jr., 19, Toledo, was in front of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger to enter a plea bargain in two cases.
He is the second of four co-defendants charged in the estimated 100 break-ins that occurred in March and April 2019 in Bowling Green and Rossford.
He entered a plea agreement that will dismiss all but one count.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson said the agreement is for Richardson to plead guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
The remaining four counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; one count receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and one count possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, all will be dismissed at sentencing.
In 2020, he was arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 75. Richardson had in his possession forged or altered credit cards and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.
Both of those charges also will be dismissed at sentencing, according to Anderson. The state also is seeking $8,210 in restitution, Anderson said.
Co-defendants include Davion Tyler, 19, and Kallin Gary, 20. The case of the fourth man charged, Shywoun Lanier, 22, was dismissed in June 2019 after he died.
Final pretrial conferences for both Tyler and Gary, who is in prison in Orient, are set for Oct. 2.
All four participated directly or indirectly in an enterprise involved in illegal activities, Anderson said.
The four men were arrested in April 2019 after Bowling Green Police Division officers found more than 50 vehicle windows broken around town. The initial charges included criminal damaging, criminal trespass, criminal tools and receiving stolen property.
Tyler and Gary also were indicted for four felony theft counts: receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and engaging a pattern of corrupt activity. The latter charge is the most serious of the charges and is a second-degree felony. The receiving stolen property is a fourth-degree felony; all the other charges are fifth-degree felonies.
The pattern of corrupt activity lists seven separate incidents ranging from March 19 to April 19, 2019.
The incidents include:
March 19 in downtown Bowling Green, involving multiple cars broken into and damaged with a loss in excess of $1,000.
March 21 involving 51 vehicles in the area of Napoleon and Klotz roads. Credit cards were stolen and there was an additional loss of $1,000.
March 22, in the Lime City and Glenwood roads area in Rossford. Multiple vehicles were broken into and damaged with another additional loss of $1,000 or more.
March 23, when a 2015 Dodge Charger was stolen from the 800 block of Lime City Road home in Rossford.
March 25, when they stole a license plate in Columbus and used it on the Dodge Charger listed above. A picture later was taken of Richardson and the vehicle, Anderson said. They were stopped for speed while heading north, but at that time the plate wasn’t yet reported stolen, he said.
March 27, they stole a safe with in excess of $40,000 from a home in Lambertville, Michigan.
April 19, they broke into multiple cars in Bowling Green in the area of South Main Street, Fairview Avenue and Lehman Avenue. Losses were estimate in excess of $1,000.
All four people were arrested on that evening and were found in possession of the window punch, Anderson said.
Defense attorney James Haughn II wanted to make sure the $40,000 taken was not part of the restitution.
It is up to Monroe County in Michigan to seek the return of that money, Anderson said.
Richardson had an issue with being accused of that theft.
Each member is accountable for the activities of the others as they were part of an enterprise, Anderson said.
Richardson, after a conversation with Haughn, agreed to the facts as they were presented.
He was transported back to the jail, where he will remain unless he pays a $50,000 cash bond. Sentencing is set for Oct. 16.
Reger said he can impose a prison sentence from two-eight years.
Mandatory three-year post release control would follow his release.