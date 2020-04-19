TOLEDO – A food program based in Perrysburg was one of several groups to be awarded a grant from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.
The Board of Trustees of Greater Toledo Community Foundation recently approved seven grants totaling $62,000 from the COVID-19 Response Fund to support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofit organizations, bringing the total distributed in four weeks to more than $262,000.
The Foundation of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, to support the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo feeding programs which serve multiple organizations in Northwest Ohio, was selected.
Other organizations getting grants:
Connecting Kids to Meals: to provide food to families and children impacted by COVID-19.
Dundee Community Schools: to support the Backpack Brigade program.
Liberty Center of Sandusky County: to support increased food costs at a homeless shelter.
Luther Home of Mercy: to serve individuals with developmental disabilities through increased staff time and the provision of food supplies.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio: to support new expenses related to COVID-19 including hotel stays and increased staff costs.
Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center: to deliver meal kits to seniors in the Old South End of Toledo.
Greater Toledo Community Foundation created the COVID-19 Response Fund to support Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofit organizations as they assist in responding to the spread of COVID-19 in the community and experience financial challenges in doing so.
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund at GTCF are needed to meet the huge demand for aid to Toledo Region residents affected by COVID-19’s economic consequences.
Donations can be made online at https://toledocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
GTCF will continue to make grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund as long as donations are received. GTCF will provide grants to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits and will not be giving money directly to individuals. GTCF is distributing 100 percent of funds raised.