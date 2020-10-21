A Toledo couple indicted for aggravated robbery for using a weapon during a theft have pleaded not guilty.
Deontea Brown, 19, and Felicia Chears, 26, both appeared Friday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
They were indicted in September for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. According to court papers, the duo had a handgun when they committed the offense of theft of a 49-inch Sony Bravia TV.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor David Romaker said the theft occurred April 30 in Perrysburg in daylight and a semi-automatic handgun was used.
Court papers indicate that the weapon either was displayed, brandished, indicted it was in their possession or used.
Michael Kelley, who is defending Brown, said his client hasn’t missed a court date as long as he is aware of it.
Anthony Richardson, who is defending Chears, said she had strong community ties, was living with her parents and is the sole guardian of a young child due to her husband being incarcerated for domestic violence.
Both are were in jail and both have bond set at $50,000 with no 10% allowed. If bond is posted, they must be placed on a GPS monitor.
Pretrial for both has been set for Nov. 20.