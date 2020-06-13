In support of the National Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers MC, the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will host a Ride For Justice motorcycle ride on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Registration is no charge and will stage at the iHeart Radio building at 125 S. Superior St. from 8-9:30 a.m. Any motorcyclist from this area is welcome to join the ride from Toledo to Napoleon Harley-Davidson in Napoleon.
The ride is meant to show solidarity in the community for justice reform. This is not a protest, simply a show of support for reform in the justice system, according to a news release. Many of the Buffalo Soldiers are ex or current law enforcement officers, and the national organization was founded by a Chicago police officer.
Riders will receive a free breakfast provided by Off The Rails food trolley at the staging location.