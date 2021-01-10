COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Toledo bar was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a news release by the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
Agents arrived at Sneaky Petes at 8:50 p.m. Saturday and observed approximately 90 patrons inside with no social distancing measures in place. Every seat in the establishment was occupied and approximately 50 patrons were observed standing while consuming alcohol. Most patrons were not wearing facial coverings. The liquor permit received a warning from agents on Dec. 26.
Over the last three days, 11 other bars in Ohio were cited by the unit.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.