Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited a Toledo bar on Saturday.
Earl Sylvania Twp LLC, known as Table Forty 4, received a citation for improper conduct - disorderly conduct.
Agents visited the establishment at 12:40 a.m. and observed a large number of patrons standing and consuming alcohol. Many of the patrons were not wearing facial coverings or social distancing. Agents observed security at the door allowing patrons to enter with no controls on the capacity of the permit premises.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.