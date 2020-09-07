Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited four establishments, including one in Toledo, on Saturday after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
AYA West LLC, known as Jed’s on Campus, Toledo, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed patrons standing in large groups throughout the premises with no measures in place to enforce social distancing. Some employees and staff were observed not wearing facial coverings.
Also cited were Poor Michael’s Bar, Springfield Township, Hamilton County; David Shelton, known as Elite, Columbus; and Mama Jojos LLC, known as Dahlia Nightclub, Columbus.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We continue to follow up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance and enforcement action is taken when egregious violations are observed so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience.”
The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.