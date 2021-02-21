Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited a Toledo bar on Sunday.
Frankie Goes to Town LLC., known as Chevy’s Bar, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
At 12:10 a.m., agents observed approximately 100 patrons standing and consuming alcohol with little to no facial coverings worn or social distancing measures in place, according to a news release. Agents also observed security at the door allowing patrons to enter without controlling the capacity of the permit premises. Agents previously cited the liquor permit in October for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.