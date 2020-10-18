Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited a Toledo establishment on Saturday.
ROCKME Inc., known as Spotlight Bar, Toledo, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions (toilet facility not clean or sanitary). Agents observed patrons walking throughout the bar, not practicing social distancing. They also observed large groups of patrons standing and consuming alcoholic beverages without maintaining distance between groups. The bar area was packed with patrons standing. Employees did not attempt to enforce social distancing directives.
Also cited was Bridge Bar & Grill LLC., Willard, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80, and hindering or obstructing inspection. Agents observed complete disregard for current operating guidelines including, no physical barriers, no social distancing while patrons moved freely about the establishment consuming alcoholic beverages, every seat at the bar was occupied as others crowded close behind, no one inside the bar was wearing a mask, and bar staff continued to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office assisted agents as they issued the citation. While agents issued the citation the operator began cursing at them and explained that she intentionally violated the operating restrictions. The operator permitted patrons and off duty staff to interfere with official law enforcement duties.
Uptown Lounge, Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Officers with the Akron Police Department and agents visited the establishment at 10:35 p.m. and saw more than 300 patrons inside dancing, congregating and not practicing social distancing.
FishBowl, Portsmouth, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions. Agents entered the business and observed approximately 30 patrons, many without masks, crowding at the main bar with little social distancing. Bar staff were not properly wearing masks and did not attempt to encourage patrons to wear masks or maintain 6 feet of distance between groups. Agents recognized the permit premises was using physical barriers at the main bar and explained to the staff corrective measures to become compliant.
Pub in Gahanna LLC received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80. Agents walked into the establishment at 10:18 p.m. and were told it was last call. At this time, they were sold a beer.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.