Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments, including one in Toledo, Thursday after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Scar Holdings LLC., known as Lust Gentlemen’s Club, Toledo, received an administrative citation for after hours sale – Rule 80, after hours consumption – Rule 80 and improper conduct – disorderly activities. At approximately 11:45 p.m., agents observed the bartender serving and selling alcoholic beverages and patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents purchased an alcoholic beverage at 11:49 p.m. Female dancers were observed on the stage performing for customers, in close contact with patrons.
Aramark Sports & Entertainment Services LLC., known as First Energy Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for after hours sale - Rule 80. Agents received a citizen complaint alleging the stadium liquor permit holder was not operating in compliance with the restricted hours of sale, serving alcohol after 10 p.m., during the Sept. 17 football game. Based on evidence and substantial cooperation from the liquor permit holder and the Cleveland Browns organization, it was determined that alcohol sales continued beyond 10 p.m.
Also cited were Chalet LLC., known as Chalet, Cincinnati, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity; AMK Group LLC, known as Bonkers, Garfield Heights; Tom & Jakes Glass Bar Inc., known as Glass Bar, Norwalk; EJ Tavern Inc., known as Dreamers, Cleveland.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”