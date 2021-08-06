A Toledo man accused of burglary and failure to comply has been sentenced to prison.
Troy Glover, 42, was transported from the jail June 30 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
“I think Mr. Glover’s record speaks for itself,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski said prior to sentencing.
Glover had been indicted in November for kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
On Sept. 21 shortly after 2 a.m., Northwood police responded to the 2400 block of Oregon Road and met with a man staying in a nearby hotel. He reported that two unknown men, one holding a handgun, had escorted him down the hall to his room where they assaulted two of his co-workers.
He took off running while they were forcing his co-workers into the room. The two suspects reportedly took $330 in cash, two cell phones and a PS4 gaming system before leaving the room.
Surveillance showed the suspects arriving and departing in a box truck, later identified as stolen out of Cleveland. Toledo police stopped the truck and identified Glover as the only occupant.
While talking with Glover, police recognized his bright red sneakers from surveillance video. Glover invoked his right to an attorney and tried to hide his feet under the front seat of the police cruiser, according to reports.
Kuhlman said Glover faced a prison sentence of two to eight years for the burglary charge.
The kidnapping charge was dismissed.
He was indicted in October for theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Glover took a television and air conditioning unit from the Rossford Target store on Aug. 1, 2020, and then evaded police by driving over 90 miles an hour in the vicinity of Fremont Pike and Lime City Road, passing vehicles without appropriate space, turning his vehicle lights of, running multiple stop signs, and driving off the road and crashing his vehicle. He then reportedly ran on foot and caused two officers to require medical treatment from injuries sustained while taking Glover into custody.
Kuhlman said the failure to comply charge could warrant 36 months in prison and a license suspension of three years to life. The theft charge could be a 180-day jail sentence.
Tafelski recommended a prison term of four years.
Defense attorney Lawrence Gold said he had encouraged Glover to enter a plea because he thought it was in his client’s best interest.
Witnesses never saw his client with a weapon despite claims he had pistol-whipped a victim, he said. Glover also cooperated with law enforcement at his own risk and was threatened in jail and called a snitch, Gold said.
Glover was not the principle in this case, Gold said. They gave him drugs for driving girls around. He as there to chaperone the girls and “it wasn’t supposed to go down this way.”
“He got pills out of this and he was using quite a bit, in addition to cocaine,” Gold said.
Glover apologized to the victims and said that he took responsibility for his actions.
“I hope I get the help that I need so I don’t continue down the same path I’ve been going down,” he said.
Kuhlman said based on the seriousness of the offense and the impact on the victims, he will sentence Glover to a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 4.5 years for both cases.
He can expect to be released after the minimal term, Kuhlman said.
Glover will get credit for time service – 309 days at the time of sentencing – and he will have his license suspended for seven years.