PERRYSBURG — The start of Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest in the city had a youthful vibe, with high-school organizers, dance music in the background and a park setting.
When it was time to march, things got serious.
After hearing speakers, the group of 300 marched from Woodlands Park to the police station, shouting “black lives matter” and solemnly remembering George Floyd, the black man killed by a white police officer last week in Minnesota.
Organizer Aiyana White , a 2019 Perrysburg High School graduate, said the goal of the rally was to uplift the black people in the community and to protest police brutality.
“I think it’s very important to hold rallies like this in small majority white towns because these people have never been exposed to a lot of the black culture and a lot of the black struggle,” she said. “So the fact that they’re willing to use their privilege as a white town, with maybe more resources, to stand up and speak out, and stand with the black people and be allies — I think that’s so important.”
The participants, most wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, marched in 80-degree temperatures.
“This shows this isn’t a black versus white thing, it’s a right versus wrong thing,” said White, who attends Miami University in Oxford. “This is anti-racism.”
Pastor Margaret Fox, with First Presbyterian in Perrysburg, helped organize the event. She is also a member of Perrysburg Coalition of Inclusion and Social Justice.
She said that the teenagers came to them, asking about putting on a protest, then led the organization.
“Today’s all about justice. It’s about the brokenness of this world, and the need to cry out,” Fox said.
Katelyn Hawker, who is 16, helped organize the event and was amazed at the turnout.
“This is insane. It turned out better than I ever imagined,” she said. “Everyone who can speak up, should. And especially the younger people on social media.”
Mayor Tom Mackin, Police Chief Patrick Jones and Fire Chief Tom Brice all participated.
“We’ve provided support to make sure it’s safe for all those involved,” Mackin said “We think it’s important that we show support to the people who want to make sure this event is a success and that we show support to the community, that we recognize that there’s things we could do better.”
Superintendent Tom Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg schools, also participated.
“For too long, people have kind of sat by and I think we’re at a point now in society, and you’re seeing in our community and others, where if we have a voice, we have to lend it to calling attention to where we are,” Hosler said. “Clearly, the message is things have to change.”
This is the season of graduation, Hosler said, where adults tell seniors to go out into the world and change it.
“As adults, we have to look in the mirror and say what are we doing,” he said. “It’s great to see so many young people here, wanting to do this the right way and be positive.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)