TOLEDO — The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is creating a new website to serve members and the general public.
One new feature is a member story map.
To help make the experience fun and educational for all website visitors, TMACOG is inviting all members to provide some data and images. Any or all of the following information from governmental members would be put to good use:
• Year established
• Official images (county flags or city seals for example, JPEG form)
• Famous people, if there are any who were born in the area
• Favorite historic site (photo, JPEG form)
• Latitude/longitude (of your meeting location, if possible)
For non-governmental members or special authorities that don’t have a location, share a logo, website and any fun fact that you want people in the region to know.
Send details to: Gilda Mitchell, director of membership and outreach at mitchell@tmacog.org.