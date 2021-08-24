TOLEDO – Elected and appointed officials, engineers, wastewater plant operators and anyone interested in management of public utilities are invited to a series of public meetings on updates to the Areawide Water Quality Management Plan.
This plan, called the 208 Plan from that section of the Clean Water Act, describes how municipalities throughout four counties of Northwest Ohio and part of southeast Michigan coordinate to treat wastewater and manage development of sewer systems.
The 208 Plan is updated each year with changes in environmental law and regulation, and information on the region’s water quality and local infrastructure needs.
Each meeting will include a brief overview of the 208 Plan and the needs of communities in each county. Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments staff will also discuss plans to conduct a comprehensive review and update the 208 Plan over the next two years.
County meeting dates and times include:
• Lucas and Wood counties (combined): Sept. 9, 2-3:30 p.m.
• Ottawa County: Sept. 8, 2-3:30 p.m.
• Sandusky County: Sept. 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
• Monroe County (southern townships and Luna Pier, Michigan): Sept. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
These meetings will be held in person at TMACOG’s office with the option to attend remotely. Advanced registration is required to receive login information for these teleconferences. Registration can be made via the Events page at www.tmacog.org/events or by contacting Matthew Kennedy: kennedy@tmacog.org. Login information will be sent within 24 hours of the meeting time to those who register. For special accommodations, contact Jennifer Allen: allen@tmacog.org
TMACOG is a non-partisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in the region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.