PERRYSBURG – Registration is now available for the 2022 TMACOG General Assembly, which will include a panel discussion on regional workforce development and the election of new leadership.
The event, scheduled Jan. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg, will also include networking opportunities, lunch, caucus breakout sessions and TMACOG’s annual business meeting. Registration and a full agenda are available at https://tmacog.org/2022-tmacog-general-assembly. The cost is $60 for TMACOG members, $120 for non-members, and $40 for students and spouses of TMACOG members.
The keynote presentation panelists will discuss the importance of a well-trained and diverse workforce and answer questions such as:
• Is 7th grade the right time for area students to experience a day or two of learning at a career center or technical school or a school trip to a community college?
• How is today’s manufacturing different than what our grandparents experienced?
• What opportunities are available for workers who want to learn new skills?
The panelists will include:
· Russell Mills, senior director of the Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University. He will speak about current employment trends and projections for future workforce needs.
· Mary DeWitt, workforce administrator, OhioMeansJobs Wood County. She will explain how the OhioMeansJobs program can benefit employers and provide funding to help offset training costs.
· Edward Ewers, superintendent, Penta Career Center. He will explain Penta’s “solution-oriented” approach to workforce development.
· Kojo Quartey, president, Monroe County Community College. He will speak about education programs in Michigan including the governor’s Sixty by 30 initiative, Futures for Frontliners, and MI-Reconnect, as well as the college’s efforts to train workers with its nuclear engineering program, manufacturing boot camps, makerspace, and other collaborations.
For information about becoming an exhibiting partner at the General Assembly, contact Gilda Mitchell: mitchell@tmacog.org. If you need special accommodations for this event, contact Jennifer Allen: allen@tmacog.org.
TMACOG is a non-partisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Together, TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in the region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.