With upcoming temperatures expected to be near or below zero, Bowling Green residents are encouraged to read through the following tips to stay safe and protect their property.
Stay safe
Be sure to check your carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries regularly. If you are using space heaters, be sure to use them on a hard, level surface away from flammables, and make sure that they are plugged directly into an outlet-not a power strip. Do not use stoves, ovens or grills for heat.
If you can, stay indoors as frostbite can develop quickly in these extreme temperatures. If you must venture out, be sure to bundle up and make sure your vehicle has at least a half tank of fuel. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and be sure to bring pets indoors.
Protect property
Extreme cold temperatures cause concerns for frozen water pipes. Taking the time now to insulate or apply heat tape to water pipes can help prevent this issue. Allowing a faucet to drip and keeping the doors open to cabinets with pipes inside them can also help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting. Be sure to locate and label your water-shutoff valve. Should your pipes freeze and burst, shutting off the water as quickly as possible will help minimize property damage.
Colder temperatures can lead to an increase in your utility bill. Whether heating your home with electric or gas, your appliances will be working overtime to keep your residence warm when temperatures drop. To avoid “sticker shock” on next month’s utility bill, limit the use of space heaters when possible. Also, keep your thermostat at a consistent temperature and resist the urge to turn it up. Add a layer of clothing or an extra blanket instead.
An energy audit can be a way to identify areas in the home where insulation and other energy saving features can be applied. Residents can utilize the programs offered though Efficiency Smart and Columbia Gas. In the short term, seal air leaks, where you feel cold drafts, by installing DIY plastic insulation kits on windows and by placing draft stoppers along the base of doors.
Despite best efforts, with such extreme cold temperatures, utility bills will likely be higher next month. If you are having trouble paying your utility bill, contact the Salvation Army at 419-352-5918.
In addition to the Muni-Pal program administered by the Salvation Army, residents may be eligible for assistance through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership. Residents may begin their application by calling 567-432-5046. Wood County Area Ministries may also be able to help and can be reached at 419-352-1322.