Texas Shooting Police Timeline

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at the school. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him. Meanwhile, students trapped inside repeatedly called 911 and parents outside the school begged officers to go in. On July 17, 2022, a damning report on the response was released by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives as well as hours of body camera footage, further laying bare the chaotic response that included 376 officers. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

 Dario Lopez-Mills

On May 24, a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth-grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him.

Meanwhile, students trapped inside repeatedly called 911 and parents outside the school begged officers to go in.

