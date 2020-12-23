Bowling Green without a Stimmel’s wasn’t something that Jim Grames could comprehend.
Grames said when former owner Mel Stimmel announced the closing of the donut and deli store earlier this year, his wheels started turning.
“We contacted him and worked out a deal,” he said. “We’ve never owned a bakery before, this is our first run at it. But we knew it was something that needed to stay in our community, so we decided, why not, let’s do it.”
For now, the Stimmel’s name will stay on the door of the business.
They purchased all of the assets and the recipes, Grames said.
“Everything stays the same,” he said.
Their goal is to keep the business model simple with baked goods, including cookies, pies and — of course — donuts.
“Right now there’s no sandwiches or deli, at this point in time,” Grames said. “Mel is working on that, trying to bring the deli back.”
Stimmel had owned the shop for 16-20 years, Grames said. Before that, it was Tyrell’s Market.
A virtual ribbon cutting, due to coronavirus, was held by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce last month.
On opening day, a line of customers wrapped around the West Wooster Street building
Grames started his kitchen career as a cook in the military. He spent 31 years in the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, based in Swanton, retiring in 2013. He then worked in construction and as a sales rep for Tri County Block and Brick in Swanton.
“Knowing the demand that we were going to have here, I just knew there was no way I could continue doing that and try to get this off the ground, too. Now I’m working here full time,” Grames said.
He is running Stimmel’s with his son, Nathan, along with Emily and Natalie Carty. Matt Stimmel is working in the evenings, training a baker.
They will employ about 10.
Hours are 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)