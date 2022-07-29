Lottery Jackpot

Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

 Amy Beth Bennett

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you'll spend $1.28 billion. Now it's time to check your numbers and face reality.

Friday's winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

