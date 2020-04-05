A Tiffin man who led Bowling Green police on a 20-minute chase through the city has accepted a plea deal.
Tyler Carter, 19, agreed to plead guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
In return, the state will agree to dismiss all additional charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension, said Christopher Anderson, Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney.
The matter was heard Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger
Carter was indicted in November for the failure to comply charge, but also is facing the other two charges as misdemeanor offenses.
“By pleading guilty, you are saying these facts are true,” Reger asked Carter, who agreed in the affirmative.
According to Anderson and court papers, officers from the Bowling Green Police Division pulled Carter over shortly after midnight on Aug. 17 at Fairview and West Merry avenues.
As officers approached the vehicle, Carter drove away at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes, Anderson said, with Carter running stop signs and stop lights.
Carter then entered two private lots at 1616 E. Wooster St., disregarding patrons at Circle K as they were present on foot. He continued southbound on Campbell Hill Road where he struck a westbound vehicle at the intersection of Napoleon Road.
Police stopped to check on the driver while Carter fled the scene.
His vehicle, which was owned by his girlfriend at the time, was found running in the 11800 block of Napoleon Road. Papers found in the vehicle identified Carter.
Reger explained with a third-degree felony, there is no presumption for or against jail time, which could be nine to 36 months.
It also carries a three-year to life license suspension with no privileges, he said.
If the sentence is community control, it could last up to five years and include up to 180 days in jail.
Sentencing will by June 5 at 10 a.m.