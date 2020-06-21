A Tiffin man who led Bowling Green police on a 10-minute chase through the city has been sentenced to jail and community control.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger sentenced Tyler Carter to 90 days in jail and five years of community control. He was taken from the court Friday directly to the jail.
“He has fully accepted responsibility for what he did,” said Carter’s attorney, Aaron Schwartz. “If he had been thinking clearly at the time, this would not have happened.”
Schwartz asked for community control.
“It has caused him to grow up very quickly … he’s 20 and he needs to act like an adult,” Schwartz said. “He just wants the opportunity to show the court that he has grown up from this.”
Christopher Anderson, a Wood County prosecuting attorney, said that Carter was driving with a suspended license yet continued to drive.
Basically, he told the court system “I’m going to do what I’m going to do,” Anderson said.
He fled the police and put everyone in Bowling Green at risk “because I’m not going to do what you told me to do,” he said, “and I’m going to put everyone in Bowling Green as risk because of the way I’m driving because I’m not going to listen to what you want me to do.”
After crashing into another driver, Carter showed no concern for the victims but fled the scene, Anderson said.
“He runs away from the problem,” he said.
Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division pulled Carter over shortly after midnight on Aug. 17 at Fairview and West Merry avenues.
As officers approached the vehicle, Carter drove away at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes with Carter running stop signs and stop lights.
Carter then entered two private lots at 1616 E. Wooster St., disregarding patrons at Circle K as they were present on foot. He continued southbound on Campbell Hill Road where he struck a westbound vehicle at the intersection of Napoleon Road.
Police stopped to check on the driver while Carter fled the scene.
His vehicle, which was owned by his girlfriend at the time, was found running in the 11800 block of Napoleon Road. Papers found in the vehicle identified Carter.
“I regret everything I did,” Carter said. “If I could go back, I would just stop.”
He told Reger he was driving under suspension for lack of financial responsibility. He has not finished high school but was on track to do so when the virus shut everything down.
The night of the chase, he was leaving TH Plastics on Miller Drive in Bowling Green and was taking the back way to U.S. 6 to head home to Tiffin.
When asked by Reger to walk through what happened, Carter said he passed a police officer, who pulled in behind him. He came to a stop “then I just panicked and took off.”
“I’ve sent people to prison before on this type of charge,” Reger said, but in considering Carter’s age, he said he believed community control probably would be best.
However, he had to consider the duration of the pursuit, which covered 3.5 miles at speeds of 60-80 mph with 11 stop signs and traffic lights ignored.
Reger said the chase went down Fairview Avenue, Conneaut Avenue by City Park and North Grove Street. All were neighborhood streets where people walk all the time, he said.
“All kinds of different people use the streets and you put their lives in danger … because you wanted to avoid being caught by police,” Reger said.
When imposing the sentence of five years of community control, Reger said “there’s a lot of opportunity for you to either do well or mess up.”
Carter must also pay $500 in restitution to the driver he struck and complete 300 hours of community service in three years.
He will get credit for maintaining employment, attending a 12-step support program, earning his GED, and attending college and church. He is required to attend a driver improvement course.
Carter’s driver’s license will be suspended for three years with no privileges.
Reger also reserved 36 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction if Carter violates community service.
Carter had pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Additional charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension were dismissed.