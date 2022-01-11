A Tiffin man accused of threatening to kill any cops who responded to a domestic violence incident has taken a plea deal.
Kevin B. McPherson, 61, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
McPherson had been indicted in May for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
On Friday, he pleaded guilty to the domestic violence and disrupting public service charges.
The remaining charges were dismissed.
According to court documents, on March 13 in the 500 block of Hickory Street, Pemberville, McPherson took the victim’s phone and threw it across the room so that she would be unable to call police and report the domestic violence that was occurring at the time.
McPherson hit her in the head, slapped her in the face, choked her and threw her around, according to court documents. He reportedly told the victim he would kill any responding officers with a shotgun he had in his possession. He was released from jail after posting a $45,000 bond.
There was a weapon in the house, and McPherson had a drinking problem, Kuhlman said to the defendant.
McPherson said that the gun was the victim’s and it was empty and locked away.
He is currently a resident of the Renewal Center in Napoleon and said he wished he had received that help earlier.
“I’m an alcoholic for the rest of my life,” McPherson said.
“When you are not drinking, you appear to be a good guy,” Kuhlman said, then pointed out the defendant had been charged with OVI in Tiffin during this case.
“You’re not appreciating the fact you may cause serious physical harm to other people,” he said.
Kuhlman sentenced McPherson to three years on community control with the conditions McPherson complete his treatment at the Renewal Center, be on an alcohol ankle monitor for three months and seek chemical dependency, mental health and anger management treatment.
Kuhlman reserved a sentence of 180 days for the misdemeanor charge and six-18 months for the felony if McPherson violates the terms of community control.
He terminated the no-contact order that had been in place.