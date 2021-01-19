A Tiffin man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Bowing Green over the weekend.
Mario Antenor, 23, was charged with rape and taken to jail.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, the incident was reported at 3:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Napoleon Road.
When police arrived at the apartment, they were greeted by a visibly angry resident with a knife in her hand, according to the report. She dropped it when asked to do so.
She said a teen she had met in Tiffin had brought a friend, identified as Antenor, with him when he came to visit.
The resident said she and her male friend stayed upstairs while Antenor and the victim, who did not live at that address, went downstairs to the living area of the apartment.
The victim, who is 19, told police that Antenor forced himself on her and that she told him she did not want to have sex.
Both men then left the apartment.
Police later arrested Antenor and took him to jail.