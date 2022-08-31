Tickets are now available to see Danny Trejo, who will share his “Culinary & Life Experiences” through a Wood County District Public Library event.
To register for tickets, visit wcdpl.org/danny-trejo.
Readers and film buffs alike are invited to join the library in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center.
Both inspiring and engrossing, Trejo’s stories are ones of compassion, salvation, resilience and the surprising journey life takes you on. Join WCDPL as he talks about his books, his career as both an actor and restaurateur, and his life story.
The event will consist of a presentation by Trejo, followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing.
Flash photography is prohibited during the event. During the book signing portion, participants will be allowed to bring a camera or cell phone to take photos with Trejo.
There is a limit of four tickets per registration due to popular demand. Tickets are free. Registration for tickets is online only, and first-come, first-serve. If or when tickets sell out, a waitlist will be started for the next available seat(s). For questions about the event, call 419-352-5050.
Trejo’s books can be checked out from either library location and online with WCDPL’s eMedia resources.