Mega Millions Jackpot

Vehicles are parked outside the Illinois Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold, Saturday, July 30, 2022. A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from the ticket was sold there. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

