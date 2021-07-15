LIME CITY — The Five Point Steam Threshers will hold their 60th annual reunion on July 25 at Five Point and Lime City roads. Show hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
It had been set for Sunday, but was moved due to weather.
There will be wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations. Antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines will be on display and operating throughout the day.
There will be a kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. with registration starting at noon.
Food, including sweet corn, bean soup, kettle popcorn, and drinks will be available for purchase.