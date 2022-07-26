Five Point Steam Threshers

Makenzy Haas gives her three kids a ride on the family’s  Allis Chalmers B tractor.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Malachi Brough, 11, gathers an arm full of wheat during the 60th annual reunion of the Five Point Steam Threshers Sunday afternoon at at Five Point and Lime City roads south of Perrysburg. There were wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines. All of the ag-related equipment was at least 50 years old.

