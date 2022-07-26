Malachi Brough, 11, gathers an arm full of wheat during the 60th annual reunion of the Five Point Steam Threshers Sunday afternoon at at Five Point and Lime City roads south of Perrysburg. There were wheat threshing and plowing demonstrations, antique tractors, gas engines and steam engines. All of the ag-related equipment was at least 50 years old.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Findlay couple arrested at city pool
- New Jersey man found dead in BG hotel room
- Contractor errors delay Perrysburg water tower painting
- Updated: Pemberville 16-year-old dies in motorbike crash
- Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township
- Truck driver cited after I-75 crash Friday morning
- Defiance inmate dies at Wood County jail
- Ohio now offers online driver’s license renewal
- Fewer teachers apply at Perrysburg
- Man in prison for vehicular homicide is indicted for rape