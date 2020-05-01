Three elderly women are the most recent to die from coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update posted on Friday afternoon.
Two of the women were in their 70s and one was in her 80s. There are 23 deaths in Wood County.
There are 174 cases, which includes confirmed and probable. There are 52 Wood County hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-98, with a median age of 71. There are 71 men and 103 women.
There are 118 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 17,962 confirmed cases. There are 922 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.