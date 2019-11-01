Three-vehicle crash injures six on U.S. 6 near I-75 - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Three-vehicle crash injures six on U.S. 6 near I-75

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 1:56 pm

Three-vehicle crash injures six on U.S. 6 near I-75

A fiery three-vehicle crash this morning sent all drivers and passengers to the hospital. One car was engulfed in flames.

The crash is still under investigation, according to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Friday, November 1, 2019 1:56 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]