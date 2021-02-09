I-75 is back open after the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a three-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 75 near mile post 181 in Wood County. This is near Bowling Green.
One person was taken to a Toledo hospital and another was taken by air ambulance from Wood County Hospital to another hospital, according to Bill Moorman, Bowling Green Fire Division chief.
Troopers on scene have reported that all lanes of travel have been restricted on the southbound side of the roadway.
The post is asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area.