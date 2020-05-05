Since Monday, there have been three more Wood County deaths due to coronavirus, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 27 deaths. The most recent ones are two men in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.
There are 203 cases, confirmed and probable. There are 54 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 70. There are 81 men and 122 women with coronavirus.
There are 118 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 20,072 confirmed cases. There have been 1,038 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106 and the median age is 51.