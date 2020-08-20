There have been 63 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, which is up three since Wednesday, according to a health department update.
The latest deaths were a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s.
There have been 30 men and 33 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
Wood County has had 1,186 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,168 on Wednesday.
There are 75 active cases. This is down from 83 on Wednesday.
There are 14 zip codes with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 114 hospitalizations since March, up one since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 545 males and 623 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 106,063 confirmed cases and 3,650 confirmed deaths.