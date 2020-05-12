There have been 34 deaths in Wood County attributed to coronavirus, up from 31, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 17 men and 17 women who have died. Of the women, six were in their 90s, five in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, eight were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in his 60s.
There are 227 Wood County cases, which include confirmed and probable. There are 59 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100. The median age is 65. There are 88 men and 139 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 23,809 confirmed cases and 1,303 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.