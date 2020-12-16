There have been 6,923 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 149 since Monday.
There have been 120 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There are 473 active cases.
There have been 399 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,323 males and 3,600 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 529,508 confirmed cases and 7,054 confirmed deaths.