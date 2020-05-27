The Pemberville, Stony Ridge and Luckey libraries are open to the public.
The libraries returned to regular hours on Tuesday.
However, things will look different in the buildings, and there have some new restrictions in place.
The staff has removed and rearranged furniture to allow for social distancing. Patrons are asked to follow the 6-feet distancing guidelines.
Wearing a mask, or facial covering that covers both nose and mouth, while in the library is highly recommended.
Capacity in each building is being limited to the following: Pemberville 30, Stony Ridge 20 and Luckey 10. Patrons may be asked to wait outside if capacity is reached.
Limit visits to no more than one hour.
Because it can be hard for children to comply with social distancing, all children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times in the library.
The first hour that the libraries are open each day will be dedicated to senior citizens and any at-risk patrons.
Anyone who is sick or experiencing coronavirus symptoms in the past 14 days, or have been in contact with someone sick/experiencing symptoms in the past 14 days, should not enter the library.
The libraries have curbside services. Call a location to request materials, and let staff know when you arrive in the parking lot. A staff member will place requested materials outside the door for a patron to pick up.
Everyone has full access to digital resources with a library card. Wi-Fi can still be accessed from parking lots anytime.
Return all items (including DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks) through outdoor book drops: Pemberville, east side of the building; Stony Ridge, south side of the building; Luckey, next to the entrance.
Expect delays in items being taken off library accounts, as all items will be sanitized and quarantined for three to four days before being checked in and shelved.