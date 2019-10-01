Three BG school board candidates hold forum

Meet three candidates for Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 2150 E. Wooster St.
Grant Chamberlain, Brian Smith and Peggy Thompson are running in the Nov. 5 election.
Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 12:45 pm
Meet three candidates for Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 2150 E. Wooster St.
Grant Chamberlain, Brian Smith and Peggy Thompson are running in the Nov. 5 election.
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 12:45 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]