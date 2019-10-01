Three BG school board candidates hold forum - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Three BG school board candidates hold forum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 12:45 pm

Three BG school board candidates hold forum

Meet three candidates for Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 2150 E. Wooster St.

Grant Chamberlain, Brian Smith and Peggy Thompson are running in the Nov. 5 election.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 12:45 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]