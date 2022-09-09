Jogger Abducted

Runners share a moment of silence before the start of "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run. 

 Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Thousands of people in cities across the U.S. finished Eliza's run Friday morning.

The runs were organized as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

