Thousands in Asia marvel at 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:00 am
Thousands in Asia marvel at 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
Posted in News, World on Thursday, December 26, 2019 11:00 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]