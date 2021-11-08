Fresh from receiving $50,000 in seed money, Wood County Plays is kicking off the drive for creation of a second inclusive playground.
Carter Park in Bowling Green is the location for the next playground for the organization founded by Ryan Wichman, meteorologist at WTOL-TV. On Monday, he gave a presentation at First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, which is several blocks away from the popular park.
“We had our first grant application successful, for $50,000, from the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities. So that is our biggest donor to date so far,” Wichman said.
The call for design proposals includes several major firms, including LSI, the firm used for the inclusive playground at Rotary Park Community Park in Perrysburg.
The concept for the park emerged out of needs that became obvious for Grant Wichman, who has a disability that requires use of a walker. The Wichmans had taken their son to a local park for his birthday and he was the only child at the party who couldn’t use the playground.
Wood County Plays spearheaded the drive to create this space where children with special needs can have a safe and enjoyable place to play.
After the Perrysburg park was finished this spring, the group had a good idea where they would target for the second project.
“We knew, when talking with the board of DD, that Wood County had a large influx, in the last 10 years, of families receiving their services. They said the biggest need was from Perrysburg and the second largest was Bowling Green,” Wichman said. “It made sense to come here and it’s also close to where they provide services, where we know we also receive a huge influx of people for state baseball tournaments. We knew there was a need there.”
The playground in Perrysburg cost $800,000 and is 14,000 square feet, or 100 feet by 140 feet. The plans for the Carter Park playground have not yet been finalized, but there is less space available. It is expected to cost around $500,000 and be between 7,000 to 10,000 square feet.
“What we would like to do is complete it late next summer, but realistically I think it’s a two-year project,” Wichman said. “It’s a lot of money to raise.”
The Perrysburg project took two years to complete. The Carter Park project will be somewhat smaller, but it will have all the same basic design components, such as a large shade area, a location for children under 5 years old, and a smooth poured rubber base, instead of wood chips.
The poured rubber base is the most expensive part of the playground, but it is essential to the project.
In Grant’s case, he uses a walker and would have to step over a retaining wall that keeps the wood chips in place. Then the walker does not work in the wood chips. In the case where there might be a handicap-accessible swing, he wouldn’t be able to get to the swing if he wanted to use it. The same problem exists for wheelchairs and several other disabilities.
“This is one of the only places that (Grant) can run free,” Wichman said of the inclusive playground in Perrysburg.
“We want every kid in every family of every ability able to play here. That’s the entire idea. We want side-by-side play, because those children that may be a little bit delayed in their milestones, they are going to see typically developing children and become motivated by them,” Wichman said. “It is a 100% open park. This is not a handicap park. This is not a special needs park. This is a park park.”
Wood County Plays has a website with several options for donations, which can be found at www.wcplays.org.
The group is also planning a fundraiser, the second annual Night of Play, that will be held at the Bowling Green City Park in the Veterans Memorial Hall on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the website.