The third of four Toledo residents accused of breaking into numerous vehicles last year has been sentenced.
Davion Tyler, 20, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Reger followed the same path as of the two co-defendants and sentenced Tyler to two years in prison.
On Oct. 23, Tyler had entered a plea of guilty to the amended charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony.
“He’s a good kid,” said defense attorney Peter Boyer. “He stays at home most of the time and takes care of his mother.”
While it makes no sense how he got involved with this, “he realizes … he put himself in this position,” Boyer added.
Tyler didn’t realize breaking into vehicles could send them to prison, he said, and asked the court to impose a sentence of community control.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Anderson said Tyler had shown no remorse for what he did and that the defendant had said during his pre-sentence investigation that he was being played by the system.
Romaker asked for a sentence of two years, in line with his co-defendants.
Tyler said that he had a reality check on April 19, 2019 when he walked into the Wood County jail.
“I ask for forgiveness,” he said.
“The court is not in the position to give forgiveness,” Reger said.
The 50 victims whose vehicles were entered suffered serious economic harm, he said, and that results in a charge of corrupt activity.
“There was a lot of finger pointing in this case,” Reger said.
He said that while this case was pending, Tyler was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.
Reger said he saw no reason to not impose the same sentence as the co-defendants and sentenced Tyler to two years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
“You’re a smart, articulate individual … who is going to prison,” Reger said.
Co-defendants Leonard Richardson Jr., 20, and Kallin Gary, 21, were previously sentenced.
All three were charged in the estimated 100 break-ins that occurred in March and April 2019 in Bowling Green and Rossford. They each were indicted for four felony theft counts: receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and engaging a pattern of corrupt activity. The latter charge is the most serious of the charges and is a second-degree felony. The receiving stolen property is a fourth-degree felony; all the other charges are fifth-degree felonies.
Gary pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to two years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction with credit given for 23 days served in jail.
Richardson was sentenced to two years in ODRC after pleading guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He was given credit for 170 days spent in jail.
The remaining four counts of theft, one count receiving stolen property, and one count possession of criminal tools, were dismissed for all three men.
The three must jointly pay $8,200 in restitution.
The men were arrested in April 2019 after Bowling Green Police Division officers found more than 50 vehicle windows broken around town. The initial charges included criminal damaging, criminal trespass, criminal tools and receiving stolen property.
Reger and Anderson were assigned to all three cases.
On March 19, 2019 in downtown Bowling Green, multiple cars were broken into and damaged with a loss in excess of $1,000.
On March 21, 2019, 51 vehicles in the area of Napoleon and Klotz roads were broken into. Credit cards were stolen and there was an additional loss of $1,000.
On March 22, 2019 in the Lime City and Glenwood roads area in Rossford, multiple vehicles were broken into and damaged with another additional loss of $1,000 or more.
On March 23, 2019, a 2015 gray Dodge Charger was stolen from the 800 block of Lime City Road home in Rossford.
On March 25, 2019, the men stole a license plate in Columbus and used it on the Dodge Charger listed above.
The vehicle was stopped for speeding, but at that time the plate hadn’t been reported stolen. Richardson was driving and Tyler was in the car.
The vehicle later was used as a prop for a music video created by Tyler and was found near his home.
On April 19, 2019, they broke into multiple vehicles in Bowling Green in the area of South Main Street, Fairview Avenue and Lehman Avenue. Losses totaled $1,000 or more.
The men were arrested that evening.
Tyler was caught with the window punch and was covered in glass.
The case of the fourth man charged, Shywoun Lanier, 22, Toledo, was dismissed in June 2019 after he died.