A man accused of participating in the downtown riot last summer has been sentenced.
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, was one of six men charged with assaulting a man on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. on July 11.
He appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Haslinger had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault, both fourth-degree felonies.
Defense attorney Christopher Zografides said his client was out with friends that night, three of which were the aggressors in the incident.
“He is not one of them,” Zografides said.
He said his client had no juvenile record and has been honorably discharged from the Army.
A racial slur was used toward one of the men in his group, Zografides said.
“He sat back and didn’t do anything,” he said, until he saw the friend who initiated the brawl get ganged up on.
That is when Haslinger waded in, Zografides said.
“He regrets it, he wishes he wouldn’t have done it,” he said.
Zografides added his client no longer associates with his co-defendants.
He said Haslinger did have a positive test for marijuana and smokes it when faced with a tense situation.
“Dominic has more good things going for him than negative,” Zografides said.
He asked for a sentence of community control.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn agreed to that request, citing the plea deal that had been reached.
According to court documents, the five men Haslinger was with knocked a man to the ground, where they continued to punch, kick and stomp him to the point of unconsciousness.
A group of four good Samaritans rushed to attempt to get the group of assailants off the man and they were then assaulted, according to the indictment. As a result, a man sustained serious injuries after being slammed on his head on the sidewalk before being punched and kicked multiple times. This man was taken to Wood County Hospital with cracked and broken teeth, a jaw injury, bruised ribs and several gashes to his face and body, according to court documents.
Members of the group also reportedly chased and assaulted another man in the middle of the street by also punching him, slamming him to the ground and kicking him while he was on the ground.
According to court documents, the assault only stopped after a police officer was flagged down by people in the area. The assailants fled on foot but were identified by the video taken by downtown cameras and through prior police interaction earlier in the night in which their faces and clothing descriptions were captured on police body camera.
Mack said there is a presumption of community control, but it can be overcome since Haslinger was under supervision in Sandusky County at the time of this offense and the victim suffered serious physical harm.
“This is a very violent offense, but the court knows your account to what happened adds up to what the police reports indicate,” she said.
“It is noteworthy … you did not assault the gentleman who was on the ground,” she said.
Mack sentenced Haslinger to two years of community control.
He is to have no contact with the victim or his co-defendants and undergo random drug and alcohol screens.
If Haslinger violates the terms of community control, Mack can sentence him to 18 months on each charge to be served consecutively for a total of 36 months.
Co-defendant Paul Somerville, 20, Bowling Green, was sentenced in February to 24 months in prison.
He had pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and two amended counts of aggravated assault, all fourth-degree felonies.
Diego R. Shumate, 20, Sandusky, was sentenced in February to 45 days in jail and two years of community control after he pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and the amended charge of aggravated assault.
Quentin Banks Jr., 19, BG, has pleaded guilty to aggravated riot and two amended charges of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced April 4.
Isiah C. Harrison, 22, Bowling Green, has pleaded not guilty to two counts felonious assault and aggravated riot. He appeared in court in February and a three-day jury trial is set to start March 16.
A nationwide warrant for Joshua D. Miller, 21, Bowling Green, the sixth co-defendant, has been issued. He was indicted for felonious assault and aggravated riot.