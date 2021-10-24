A third man has been indicted for his alleged role in a downtown Bowling Green shooting in August.
Cedric Rashawn Williams Jr., 20, Toledo, was indicted Wednesday for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is accused of hindering the apprehension of Cedrion Williams, 19, and/or Javen S. McIntoush, 19, who were indicted in September for two counts attempted murder and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; among other charges.
On Aug. 1, Cedrion Williams and McIntoush were accused of attempting to cause the death of two men while trying to rob them while in possession of a firearm. The incident reportedly occurred at 2:06 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
A Wood County grand jury presented 24 bills of indictment Wednesday, including:
Keith Hyndman, 40, Perrysburg, for two counts pandering sexually oriented matter involved in a minor or impaired person, one a second-degree felony and one a fourth-degree felony. From Jan. 1-June 30, 2020, he is accused of recording, reproducing or publishing material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. He also allegedly solicited, purchased or possessed material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.
Jason T. Wagoner, 44, Walbridge, for assault, a fourth-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. Walbridge police were dispatched to the Tap Room Bar on North Main Street at 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 26. They met with Wagoner, who was reportedly highly intoxicated. He said he needed to detox and if he went home, he would shoot himself.
Wagoner was reportedly unhappy when he was told he would be transported to Mercy-St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, for evaluation, and became uncooperative and belligerent. When officers moved to arrest him, he resisted, according to reports. While the officer had Wagoner on the ground in handcuffs, he allegedly brought his left leg up and his knee struck the officer. He allegedly attempted to strike the officer several more times until the officer was able to gain control of his legs.
He allegedly refused to get into the patrol vehicle and, according to the police report, threatened to bash the officer’s skull in before he was finally secured.
Omar Okdie Jr., 58, of Perrysburg but currently in jail, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 25, he allegedly took $1,093 in groceries from the Perrysburg Kroger without paying. Management got a picture of his license plate and when Perrysburg Township police arrived at his home, they observed him in his garage with the stolen items. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Co-defendants Tracie J. Durfey, 51, Toledo, Corey S. Amonette, 45, Walbridge, and Jonathan G. Reed, 46, Toledo, each for theft and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. On Aug. 21 in Perrysburg, police conducted a traffic stop. The occupants were Reed and Durfey. A search of the vehicle uncovered four Dewalt Flexvolt trimmers, a Dewalt brushless combo and a Dewalt 20-volt hammer drill. Durfey said all the merchandise was stolen from Home Depot stores in Perrysburg and Toledo to sell and purchase fentanyl. She said Reed and Amonette stole the items for her. The merchandise totaled $1,495.
Christopher C. Watson, 22, Dayton, for possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Feb. 21, 2020, he allegedly possessed at least 1,000 but less than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Juan Reichards Sanders, 42, Jacksonville, Florida, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 5, he was found with what is alleged to be cocaine in his possession.
Alan Russell Blodgett, 37, Fremont, for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies. On March 18, he was allegedly found in possession of and was preparing for distribution at least five times the bulk amount of methamphetamine.
Steven Graham, 31, Fostoria, for possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. On April 12, he allegedly was found with three digital scales and methamphetamine.
Jeremy Bretz, 42, North Baltimore, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 26, he allegedly was found in possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jacob Allen Tuttle, 24, Willard, for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. As an ongoing sting operation, on Aug. 3 in Bradner, he is accused of messaging an undercover police officer on a social media. He told the officer, who he thought was 15, that he had pictures of naked people and proceeded to send the photographs.
Christopher Isiah Hall, 20, Docena, Alabama, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On June 20, he was found with a loaded Ke Arms KP-15 in his vehicle which allegedly was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Scott Rolland Matthew Klatt, 42, Toledo, for telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 27, he allegedly sent two text messages to a woman in Northwood after being told to not communicate with her. He previously had been convicted of telecommunications harassment in Oregon Municipal Court in 2015.
Joshua Harold Paul Warnke, 32, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 5, he was found in possession of a loaded Wards Western XNH 825 .22 caliber rifle which allegedly was accessible to the operator or the passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Jeremy A. Hamlin, 38, Dayton, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 13 in the Bowling Green Home Depot parking lot, he allegedly took a 1992 Ford Ranger without authorization. He was found with the truck in Montgomery County.
Terrence Burt, 36, Cincinnati, for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, one a first-degree felony and one a second-degree felony, and two counts aggravated possession of drugs, one a first-degree felony and one a second-degree felony. On April 10, he was found in possession of and was preparing for distribution methamphetamine allegedly exceeding 100 times the bulk amount. He also was found in possession and allegedly preparing for distribution eutylone exceeding five times the bulk amount. He reportedly had a firearm at the time.
Co-defendants Isaac Eugene Box Jr., 32, and Rau’Mone Donnell Green, 22, both of Warren, each for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On March 8, they are accused of possessing and preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Louis Edgar Jacobi Stroude Jr., 22, Toledo, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 17, he allegedly took possession of a vehicle knowing it had been obtained through a theft and is accused of fleeing a police officer after receiving a signal to stop and the operation of the vehicle caused a substantial risk of serious harm to persons or property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Barbara Jo Mathena, 44, Findlay, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree felony. On March 2, she allegedly had in her possession cocaine and an item whose primary purpose is the administration or use of a dangerous drug.
Marvis Keaton Jones Jr., 37, Toledo but currently in the Noble Correctional Institution, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 25, he is accused of attempting to convey cocaine into a detention facility.
Jesse David Patterson, 35, currently in the Lucas County Corrections Center, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He also had previously been convicted of failure to register in 2020 in Sandusky County and; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2013 in Wood County after which he had to register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must register annually for 15 years.