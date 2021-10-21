The third man accused of stealing a specialized bike last summer has been arrested.
Jonah Repolesk, 22, formerly of Weston and now living in Toledo, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack on Monday.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Repolesk in November after he was indicted for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
He was arrested Oct. 6.
He, along with co-defendants Cameron Dean Fox, 24, Haskins, and Jorden Hammye, 24, of Bowling Green and currently in jail, were charged in the September 2020 theft of a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000. The bike was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue and belonged to a disabled adult.
After it was taken, a picture and description were put on the Bowling Green Police Division social media pages.
Surveillance video showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it.
Mack said the theft charge could warrant a prison sentence of up to 18 months in prison and she could impose a sentence of up to 12 months for the second charge.
Defense attorney Kathleen Hamm entered pleas of not guilty on behalf of her client.
A pretrial was set for Nov. 8, at which time a community control violation for a 2017 theft also will be addressed.
Hamm asked for an own recognizance bond as Repolesk is not getting required medication management at the jail.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said this case has been outstanding for nearly a year and asked for a cash bond
Hamm said her client was now living in Toledo and was unaware of the outstanding warrant.
“That explains why it has been outstanding for as long as it has,” Hamm said.
Mack continued cash bond at $10,000, no 10%, and stipulated, if posted, Repolesk have no contact with his co-defendants and undergo random drug and alcohol screens.
In July, Mack imposed a sentence of two years on community control for Fox with the conditions that he continue his mental health treatment and have no contact with the co-defendants.
Hammye was sentenced to three years community control, and must successfully complete the SEARCH program at the NorthWest Community Corrections Center, which is a correctional facility that serves as a sentencing option for adult males convicted of a felony-level offense.