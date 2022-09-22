Hyundai Kia Thefts

A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Some Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs are missing a key anti-theft device, and the crooks have figured it out. An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys. (Angela Peterson//Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

 Angela Peterson

DETROIT (AP) — Some Hyundai and Kia cars and SUVs are missing a "key" anti-theft device, and thieves know.

An insurance industry group says these cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry because their keys lack computer chips for theft "immobilizer" systems.

