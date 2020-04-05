“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”
This opening sentence from Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” refers to the social upheaval of French Revolution. But in a sense in could describe life in these days of the Coronavirus.
It is a time of fear, as we hear worldwide statistics about the virus’ increasing incidence.
It’s a time of hardship, as many social programs and institutions cancel or close in order to halt the spread of the disease.
It’s a time of anxiety, as we worry about the more vulnerable members of our community.
Yet this may also prove to be a time of growth. As in any crisis — and this is one of international proportions — most of us are rising to the challenge.
Though some individuals are hoarding food and supplies, most shoppers are still polite and purchasing reasonable amounts. Neighbors are checking on neighbors, especially the elderly and those in compromised health. People want desperately to help and are disappointed that social distancing prevents them from some of their normal volunteer activities.
Though this is a new situation for us, we are mostly facing it optimistically.
What impresses me the most is that most people are not worried about getting sick themselves.
My professor friends report that their students fear bringing the virus home to their families as the university closes down. Before the primary was canceled, poll workers I know were less concerned about contracting the virus than about spreading it to voters.
I’m only 64 but younger friends have offered to run errands and shop for me because I’m in the high-risk older population (thanks, I guess…).
Not knowing what the near future will bring is causing the most stress. We’ve never seen a worldwide pandemic quite like this in our lifetimes. (As a very articulate woman I know phrased it, “Fear of the unknown in the most contagious virus of all.”)
Church and business closings and concert, conference and travel cancellations may be for only a few weeks, or may go on for who knows how long. The lifestyle changes these shutdowns create are unprecedented.
Though we’re not locked in the same way communities in China, Iran and Italy are, health officials have instructed us to practice social distancing. This means avoiding crowds and keeping 6 feet between ourselves and others we meet in public. Routines we rely on have changed or disappeared. In many communities, church services are canceled for the foreseeable future. My knitting group has suspended meeting for at least a few weeks. We’re trying to find a way to compensate by group Skyping, with mixed results.
This is difficult, and I’m glad it is.
The restrictions of COVID-19 serve to flatten the curve of the disease’s spread, but they also serve to remind us of something very important: people need each other. Being cut off from other human beings is the worst fate most of us can imagine. Reducing our contacts with others hurts.
The biggest hardship we’re undergoing in the days of this epidemic — bigger than shuttered restaurants and scarcity of some commodities — is not being able to socialize in the same way. We’re used to meeting in groups for entertainment, instruction and worship. We rely on getting together with friends to keep abreast of each other’s news.
Yes, social media can be a boon in times like these, and the telephone can sometimes be “next best thing to being there,” but nothing replaces a handshake or hug from a friend. Physical contact is as important as air and water.
Those of us lucky enough to live with families still have this contact. But for our neighbors who live alone, the social isolation being recommended will truly be a hardship.
What can we do to help? Phone our single friends and neighbors. Offer to run errands for the homebound. Keep up with those who live alone on social media. Even in a time of restricted contact, no one needs to be completely alone.
Keeping in touch will help us keep things in perspective. With the proper precautions, this epidemic won’t last forever, but our need for each other won’t ever go away. It’s what makes us human.