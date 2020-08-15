His big blonde hair is Stephan ‘Zab’ Zaborniak’s calling card, but a long list of expanding audio skill sets are what opened the doors for the Emmy judge who lives in Bowling Green.
Zaborniak has two Emmy Awards, as a composer and as an audio engineer. In addition to working as a sound engineer and playing in live rock bands, he is an Emmy judge for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
He just finished judging for Chicago and the Lone Star Chapter in Texas. He has judged for every local chapter, except Los Angeles and New York City.
“When I started in 2010 I was a panel leader,” Zaborniak said. “My job was to find between five and seven judges and the NATAS academy would send me DVDs of the shows that needed to be judged.”
The judges would all meet together, watch and vote in secret, with everything returned by mail.
“The judges all had to be people used to working with whatever they were judging,” Zaborniak said. “So I couldn’t get sportscasters to judge a documentary, because they had no experience working on documentaries.”
That process is different today, as it is all online.
“I judge just about everything. Since I worked in TV for 10 years I worked on documentaries, I’ve been an audio engineer and a recording engineer. For Chicago I’m doing children’s shows and tween (categories) and I think I’m doing newscast. I’ve done lighting, set construction, just all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I even wrote commercials when I worked for Channel 24, studio camera and editing.
“It’s funny when you’re told to do that stuff, you don’t want to do it, because I’m not getting paid any more (than previously), but I’m glad that that happened because that made me better,” Zaborniak said. “It’s another skill set that you learn. They’ve opened up a lot of doors, even though I was fighting against it. I’m glad I learned all that stuff.”
It was his guitar that started it all.
The hair makes him look like the guitar player he really is. People do come up and ask for selfie photos with him, which he takes in stride.
“That’s cool, because it helps us get gigs and stuff. It gets us noticed,” Zaborniak said.
Most people in Northwest Ohio have heard Zaborniak’s work, but they probably don’t realize it.
“Starting 20 years ago I had music all over, all the way from the U.S. to the Czech Republic, England and Japan. It was in 66 countries. A lot of it was radio bump-ins and bump-outs,” Zaborniak said of his instrumental work. “Bed music they call it. It’s the music bed underneath voice overs and during stories.”
He explained how in movies with great actors, there may not be a reaction from viewers, “but as soon as you put some sad music underneath, that’s when people begin to get emotional.
“I write a lot of different stuff. When I write a song you kind of have to let it write itself. I get an idea for a chorus, or a title, or whatever. I’ve found that you can’t force it, because it just doesn’t sound right. You kind of have to let it go its own way. I’ve written a lot of bad songs, but later on I’ll be writing another song and I realize the bridge from this song,that was terrible, would really fit in here, so I can scavenge that part and make a really good song,” Zaborniak said.
He has a philosophy about sound and music.
“It’s universal. You can have Beethoven or Mozart and everyone from Asia to North America can relate to feelings that they get. And pop music, people who hear a song at a certain time in their life and then here it is again 30 years later … goosebumps,” Zaborniak said. “Music is a universal language, that and mathematics, that everyone can understand and language is no barrier to that.”
Jis work as an audio engineer is behind the scenes, with the big sound boards with lights, switches and sliding knobs. Then there is a long list of other potential tools, like cords, microphones and speakers.
“There are basically two types (of audio engineers). There’s a live sound engineer and a recording engineer,” Zaborniak said. “You’re dealing with a lot of the same equipment, but what you do is different depending on the circumstances.”
He has done both. The live sound engineer works with live performances, while the recording engineer is working in the studio to create a recording.
Zaborniak got into sound work while a student at Bowling Green State University. He was a biology major, but was a guitar player and singer in local bands. At BGSU he landed a job in recording services, working for sound engineer Mark Bunce.
“I worked with a lot of great guys at recording services. Great guys who were passionate about music,” Zaborniak said.
After about 10 years he started working at WNWO in Toledo. As ownership changed his job would be modified and he would have to learn new skills.
“When I first got there it was hard. I came from a recording background. Recording may take longer to do, but get it as close to perfect as possible. Those are two extremes,” Zaborniak said. “Live sound for bands, you get as good a sound as you can get in the allotted time that you have. A lot of time it’s arguing with the band to turn the stage volume down. There’s a lot of sound engineers that would have the same story, that the guitar player is too loud on the stage and you can’t bring the vocals up loud enough.”
He has done sound for Ralph Nader and local politicians. He has also done custom composing for Oprah Winfrey and “The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan.”
The current rock band he plays in is called G-String Jettison and they can be heard around Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio. They do originals and covers of mostly classic rock from Led Zeppelin the Beatles.
“We try to do songs from bands that other people just don’t do,” Zaborniak said.
The members are all long time rock band veterans: Zaborniak plays guitar and mandolin, Aaron Ziegler, Ph.D. does percussion, Brian Taylor does vocals and Mike Carsten plays bass guitar.
“There are 8 million bands and only 5,600 places to play, but the pandemic has affected things, so it’s tough right now,” Zaborniak said.
He urges people to remember the big hair and come out to see them.