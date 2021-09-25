A drive south for pizza lovers nowadays means a stop in Greenville, South Carolina.
Any die-hard Myles Pizza fan knows that’s where Chip Myles has set up shop.
“I love the restaurant business,” said Myles on a recent early Friday morning.
“I’ve been doing this for over 50 years, he said about his work career.
Myles closed his pizza pub in Bowling Green in October 2016 and reopened in Greenville in December 2019.
When daughter Meredith announced she was going to close Myles Baker Street in 2015 and leave Bowling Green, Myles told her if she found a warm location with no snow, he would pack up the pizza pub and join her.
“We were going to take Myles somewhere, it was just a matter of where,” he said.
It was his wife Bridget’s sister who traveled through Greenville and called Meredith. The family decided to relocate there.
The no-snow rule applies for 364 days of the year.
“It is one snow a year,” Bridget said. “I love Greenville. I love the temperature all year round and the availability of things.”
After announcing Sept. 26, 2016, that he would be closing after nearly 40 years, demand for the Bowling Green pizza went through the roof, with lines around the building and wait times of several hours.
That dedication surprised Chip Myles.
“It just overwhelmed me. It still does. It still gets me that’s how people felt,” he said. “I love what I do, and I enjoy my food, but I had no idea that other people were that enthusiastic about it.”
He said he had a woman visit a couple months ago who broke down.
“I had to hug her,” he said. “That really takes me by surprise, I was not anticipating that at all.”
During this reporter’ recent visit, there were Ohioans sitting at the bar, chatting with the wait staff.
“There are so many northerners down here, you wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “We see Ohio people here every day.
“It’s every day. Every day we have orders to put in our freezer and they’re coming to get them.”
During the pandemic, Myles said he shipped frozen pizzas to 48 states, including many Bowling Green State University graduates.
“That’s how BGSU and BG is scattered throughout the country. Upon and down the eastern seaboard, there are so many BG people it is unreal,” he said. “We can’t believe the number of people we shipped to and the number of people who called us.”
Myles said they were averaging between 85-100 pizzas being shipped a week in the height of the pandemic.
He got an order for a dozen pizzas from a guy who was going to pick them up this week, and before him a guy picked up five and before him it was 11. There’s a man from Washington who has flown in three times to pick up pizza. That also has happened with three other pilots.
(Disclaimer: I, too, ordered pizzas to bring home.)
To fix a frozen pizza from Myles, thaw it completely. Heat the oven to 425 degrees then turn it down to 375. Bake pizza for 20-30 minutes.
It may not have the burnt cheese that is the signature of a Myles pizza, which is baked at 625 degrees, but the flavor is there.
“It slows down the cooking, but the flavor is really good,” Myles said.
The flavor remains in the secret sauce, which Myles continues to make himself.
He and Bridget worked together until they got it the way they wanted it.
“The idea was to make an adult pizza. I wanted a distinctive flavor,” he said.
Finding and building the new location wasn’t easy. Myles said he planned on a two-year project, but it took three. A contractor couldn’t be found for the money they wanted to spend until Meredith attended a holiday party and told guests of the troubles they were having. A man listening in said he was a contractor and knew who they were because he used to visit the pub in Bowling Green, and said he could get it done.
The location shares similarities to the former East Wooster Street pub.
Both are located in the 500 block of their street, both have a stoplight out front, and both are across from a university.
“It was meant to be,” Myles said.
He packed up all his beer signs that he used to display in Bowling Green, but has only a fraction hang at the new location because of the wall of windows facing the street. The city of Greenville requires a building facing the street to have 60% glass, he said.
A Tiffany-style lamp with “Myles Pizza Pub” etched on it, given to Myles by his parents who had it specially made for the BG pub, hangs in a place of distinction over the hostess stand.
“We always know when a BG person walks through the door. They whip out their phone and take a picture of it,” Myles said.
In Bowling Green, a person had to walk past piles of pizza boxes to get to the restroom in the back. Now, there are stained glass panels letting light into those rooms.
There are 10 tables with wooden benches against the wall and a dozen barstools for seating. The kitchen is open to the restaurant.
He has used ovens from the same company – Bakers Pride – for 40 years.
“I won’t cook on anything else.”
He said that he will never franchise Myles, fearful that the quality of food will decline.
“I do not want Myles’ flavor, the quality that I use, to ever change,” he said. “To me, it’s important that I keep the quality and integrity of what Myles pizza is and what people expect.”
It will be up to daughter Meredith to decide what to do with the business when he retires.
Myles, who will be 71 next month, said he is having the greatest time of his life.
“I just feel like I turned the clock back. I feel so fortunate.”
His entrepreneurial spirit began as a young child working for his parents at their grocery store in Claibourne, Ohio. His father, Meredith, was a teacher and principal, and they moved to BG so he could work on his doctorate degree.
Chip was 11 at the time.
Soon, Meredith and wife Twila bought a flower shop at the corner of Clay and South Main streets.
“I worked in all their places all my life,” he said.
Myles first got into the Dairy Queen business and then expanded from there to pizza. He sold the Dairy Queen on East Wooster Street in 2015.
He is a 1968 Bowling Green High School graduate. He and Bridget, who is a Bowling Green native, have been married 47 years and have three children.
He remembered his two competitors in Bowling Green: George Nicholson who owned Pagliai’s and Jerry Liss who owned Pisanello’s. Both men have passed away.
“We were all good friends back in BG. BG was extremely fortunate in that they had three great pizza places,” Myles said.
He didn’t look at it as competition because they all had great food.
Myles said he expects business will continue to be brisk — especially from the people who know and remember him.
“We change the routes of a lot of Ohio people.”
Myles Pizza Pub is located at 555 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.