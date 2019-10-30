The colors of fall - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Fall colors

The colors of fall

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:43 am

The colors of fall Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

A man walks south along Fairview Avenue in Bowling Green Monday morning. The autumn season, which began on Sept. 23, is in full swing with bright colors throughout Northwest Ohio.

Posted in , on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:43 am.

