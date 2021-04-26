WATERVILLE — The rehabilitation of the 141-year-old Henry County Courthouse Lady of Justice statue has allowed local artist Kate Lenz-Rardin to find a calling that has an unusual combination of the love of art and no fear of challenges, including heights.
The rehabilitation of the 13-foot-tall statue, a fixture atop the Henry County Courthouse since 1880, is part of a $958,005 project by W.R.Meyers Co. It consists of inspecting and repairing the existing clock tower and roof, as well as the Lady of Justice statue.
Lenz-Rardin says since she started working for W.R.Meyer in September, she has found a job that helped her find a passion for 3-D art that involves both her artistic talents and practical skills.
The practical involved becoming a steeplejack and painter.
She began strapping on gear and getting in a lift truck to climb heights like the 180-foot courthouse tower to take the statue down.
“I’m not really afraid of heights,” Lenz-Rardin said, “so I just looked at it as a challenge.”
Now, she is using her artistic skills on her favorite portion of the project, restoration of the Lady of Justice.
She and her teammates Dakota DuBois, Brett Nye and Andrew Canahan are involved in the painstaking process of repairing the statue, cutting patches of zinc and stainless-steel sheet metal to replicate each fold and detail of the statue’s gown, cape and petticoat.
“Parts of the statue were so worn and full of little holes it looked like Swiss cheese,” Lenz-Rardin said.
The building they are working in is owned by Ron Smith.
“Ron has been like a guru on the project, keeping us focused and motivated,” she said.
As the repairs wind up, she selected the color palette of the statue. Years of weathering have made the statue appear white.
“I selected warm brown hair, skin tone face, and rich colors for the robe and cape.”
It is planned that the statue will be remounted atop the courthouse in summer.
Another new feature will be the addition of a time capsule.
The idea of a time capsule came from the W.R.Meyers’ “Restoration in Focus” program, and besides steeplejack and restoration duties, Lenz-Rardin is the coordinator for the time capsule project.
She explained that a magistrate from the Henry County Courthouse has gathered a panel of judges from her constituents.
“The contest is for the eight schools in the area, both parochial and public. There is a coloring contest of Lady Justice for younger children and the ninth-12th graders can submit an entry to the essay contest about the history surrounding the statue,” Lenz-Rardin said.
She said winners from the coloring contest will receive a Johnsons Ice Cream treat. Essay winners can earn scholarship money.
“The winning essays and pics will be laminated and put in the time capsule which will go inside the statue.”
Lenz-Rardin said her new career with W.R.Meyers came about after a winding path of experiences and a willingness to explore interests where ever they directed her.
“I have known since the second grade that I wanted to be an artist,” she said.
She made many trips to the Toledo Museum of Art with her mother. She also said her mother was involved in theater and would bring her along would watch rehearsals and go backstage.
“I came to understand and appreciate the way art is developed and presented.”
Lenz-Rardin said she has sought out many other avenues to strengthen her skills.
“While attending Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo, I took all the classes I could in drawing, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking and art history.”
But then, she said, “life got in the way.” The Waterville woman went on to earn a cosmetology degree and began working at a local salon.
At the same time, Lenz-Rardin continued working within the art community. For example, she became a trustee for the Anthony Wayne Arts Commission and helped raise $4000 with their Trash The Runway program that used re-purposed materials to create fashion. She also worked in Arts Space exhibitions along with drawing, sculpture and print-making.
Then the position came up with W.R.Meyers and everything has come together.
Lenz-Rardin pointed out that restorations of courthouses and other local historic buildings are a specialty of the W. R. Meyers Company.
“They have done historic preservation on 29 buildings in downtown Bowling Green over the years.”
For more information about the Henry County Courthouse restoration project, visit the W.R. Meyers website at wrmeyerscoinc.com. Visitors can see pictures of Lenz-Rardin and other employees at work on the statue and other parts of the project.