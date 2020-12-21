Big Fix coupons are again included with dog license renewal notices as the program continues spay and neuter services in Wood County, despite the pandemic related six-week closure of Humane Ohio.
This is the fourth year for the Big Fix program in Wood County. The program provides an incentive for licensed dog owners to get their pet spayed or neutered, by charging only $15 for the service for the first 200 applicants to subscribe into the program.
Since its start in 2016, the 200 dog target has been achieved every year, resulting in 800 dogs spayed or neutered in Wood County.
During the 2020 dog license year there were 156 surgeries performed. The target had been 200, but no surgeries were performed during the pandemic-related closure from March 20-April 30, throwing off the total. Donation targets were achieved, so $2,868 in unused funds will roll over for the 2021 license year.
“It’s a good program. I think it worked pretty well the first year, so we’ve been doing it ever since,” said Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich. “It’s definitely helped to fix up to the 200 dogs per year. The commissioners have contributed to it. “They are thrilled, because it’s another reason for people to license their dogs.”
The 2015 pilot program was in Lucas County.
“We did a pilot program of 200 licensed dogs, to see if one reason people don’t spay and neuter is because it’s too expensive,” founder Stephen Serchuk said.
Serchuk said that a small dog typically costs $100 and a big dog may be as much as $350.
“We were oversubscribed right away in the pilot program,” Serchuk said.
The following year they tried it in Wood County.
“We did 200 in Wood County and 500 in Lucas County. Again, it was oversubscribed,” Serchuk said.
Dog license renewals are $14 per year and take place between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. A spay/neuter coupon is included in the mailer sent to dog owners for their license renewals.
“There are 20,000 dogs in Wood County, with 13,000 owners and all receive the coupon for the Big Fix with their renewal notice,” Oestreich said.
The largest contributor to the 501C3 not-for-profit program’s funding is the Wood County Commissioners, followed by Bowling Green business Betco and the Toledo Community Foundation’s Midwest Happy Tails Animal Fund/Steve Serchuk. The program also raised $2,340 in 2020 through the $15 fee.
The program has a balanced budget of $14,340.
The Wood County Auditor’s Office reports that the number of dog licenses sold for 2020 was 19,914 and 59.7% of all active dog licenses in the county are reported by their owners to be fixed.
As of Oct. 31, there were 143 dogs spayed or neutered in the program. There were 34 municipalities with dogs subscribed, and 57 were males, 86 females. Perrysburg had the most with 14, followed by Perrysburg Township with 13 and Bowling Green at 12.
Humane Ohio does the actual procedures and is based in Lucas County at 3131 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, and can be reached at (419)266-5607.